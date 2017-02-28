LaLiga File: Loco For Isco

beIN SPORTS

By Gabrielle Amado

Player of the Round: Isco

Isco Disco saves the day.



The Spanish savior really could have been crowned super-sub of the weekend but because his impact was so monumental for Real Madrid, we decided to go the whole hog and make him the outright player of the round.





Isco came on in the 58th minute for Casemiro and changed the game for Los Blancos the second he stepped onto the pitch.

Real Madrid would go on to complete their comeback, from 2 goals down to scoring 3 after Isco’s introduction, with the Spaniard playing a role in not only the build up to the goals, but also in orchestrating Zizou’s attack.

If Real Madrid learned one thing in round 24, it’s that Isco Disco should NOT, under any circumstances, be sold this summer.

Super-Sub: Alvaro Morata

Who needs the BBC? When in doubt call the ABC.

Alvaro Morata has been the super-sub of the season for Real Madrid and it’s time he was rewarded for it.

The Spaniard scored the game winner in the 83rd minute in Los Blancos’ hard fought and dramatic victory over Villarreal, sealing his side’s three points and keeping them at the top of the table.

The stat that says it all: Morata has scored more goals as a substitute than any other LaLiga player this season. Consistency at its finest.

Notable Mention: Aleksandar Katai came on for Alaves in the 85th minute and scored within 60 seconds of stepping onto the pitch. How’s that for wasting no time.

Rising Star: Theo Hernandez

Theo Hernandez is quickly being recognized as one of the brightest young talents emerging not only in LaLiga but across European football.

Lucas Hernandez’s lesser known little brother Theo has been storming it on loan with Alaves this season, so much so that the 19-year old will return home to Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2017.

Theo was fabulous with the ball at his feet and provided a countless array of inviting deliveries into the Valencia box during Saturday’s clash in the Basque country. Remember, this is the same kid that almost scored a sensational goal against Barcelona just two rounds ago.

Theo may not have been on the scoresheets this weekend but this teenager is one to keep a very close eye on.

Goal of the Round: Alexander Szymanowksi

Leganes’ shock 4-0 romp over Deportivo was probably the most surprising result of round 24, with Los Pepineros picking up their first home win in over 3 months.

Szymanowksi opened the scoring in the 19th minute with a fantastic karate kick of a finish. He would go on to pick up an assist in the 30th minute and was a key asset in an historic night in Leganes’ top-flight history.

Leganes went into the half-time break with a two-goal cushion for the first time in their brief LaLiga history. They also picked up their largest win in the top tier of Spanish football with this 4-0 result. Progress!

LaLiga File is your one stop shop for a look back at the latest round in the Spanish top-flight. Sometimes it’s serious, sometimes its cheeky, but it always strives to bring you a sassy synopsis of (one of) the world’s best leagues. Tweet at us @beINSPORTSUSA and @gabbyamado using the hashtag #LaLigaFile with your comments, questions and, if you must, complaints.​