LaLiga File: Back With a Bang

Player of the Round: Marc-André ter Stegen

The headline of Round 23: “Barcelona escape with a victory over Leganes.” (Yes, Barcelona ESCAPE with a victory over LEGANES ).

The leader of that great escape was none other than Mr. Marc-André ter Stegen.

After Barcelona’s shocking 4-0 Champions League drubbing at the hands of PSG, the Blaugrana were expected to put together a booming performance over Leganes to put an end to those ‘fake news’ crisis talks. Let’s just say they did the complete opposite.

Despite being up 1-0 thanks to Lionel Messi’s early goal, Leganes went on to not only level the board in 71st but dominate most of the game with Ter Stegen forced to come up with unbelievable save after unbelievable save to preserve the scoreline.

Neymar was awarded a penalty in the 89th minute (shocking) and Lionel Messi stepped up to send the game-wining PK into the back of the net but aside from Ter Stegen, Barcelona’s men were far (far…far…far…) from convincing.

Had it not been for the almighty German, Barcelona would have most likely lost this game…meaning ‘fake news’ Barcelona crisis talks are in full effect.

Super-Sub: Kevin Gameiro

Gameiro aka HAT-TRICKeiro aka BOSSeiro aka SUPER-SUBeiro…the list could go on forever.

Kevin Gameiro has brought the super-sub bar to a whole new level. The Frenchman came on in the 62nd minute with Atletico Madrid and Sporting Gijon level a goal apiece, and well, rubberstamped his name all over the game!

Gameiro scored his first goal in the 80th minute, another one a minute later, and yes, completed his hat-trick in a total time of 4 minutes and 46 second, the second fastest hat-trick in LaLiga history. How’s that for an impact sub!

Notable mention: Samuel Castillejo, who came on in the 79th minute for Villarreal and scored the game winner in stoppage time to bag his side 3 points against Real Sociedad, was a close second for super-sub of the week!

Rising Star: Andreas Pereira

#MAJORLoanWatchAlert

Andreas Pereira, who turned 21-years old just one month ago, is currently on loan from Manchester United to Granada where he has been storming it game in game out.

Pereira scored the third goal in Granada’s 4-1 win over Real Betis in the Round of 23 and bagged an assist along the way too, bringing his tally this season to 4 goals and 1 assist.

While he was later sent off as a result of an altercation with Matias Nahuel, Pereira has been sensational for Granada and could very well be on his way back to join Jose Mourinho and Manchester United this summer.

Goal of the Week: Gareth Bale

Gareth Bale came back with a bang!

With Los Blancos up 1-0 over Espanyol thanks to a sensational ‘Isco Disco’ cross and finish from Morata, Bale decided to get in on the action too.

The Welshman returned from injury as a 71st-minute substitute and scored 13 minutes later, doing well, what Bale does best…running down the left flank and finding the target with his cannon left foot.

This goal sealed Real Madrid’s 3 points and officially marks the return of the Bernabeu’s coveted BBC! Boom!

