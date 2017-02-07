LaLiga File: All Hail the Impassable Asenjo

By Gabrielle Amado

Player of the Round: Sergio Asenjo

The Great Wall of Asenjo.

One of the best keepers LaLiga has to offer, Sergio Asenjo single handedly salvaged Villarreal a point against a booming Sevilla side in one of the most solid goalkeeping displays of the season.

Not only did the Spaniard add another penalty save to his LaLiga scrapbook (a spot kick that Samir Nasri pretty much telegraphed to the world), but his entire performance at the Sanchez Pizjuan was that of an unstoppable shot-blocking force.

Save, after save, after save, Asenjo was, to put it simply, a beast in goal. His super-human stop in the 82nd minute that denied Vicente Iborra of a close-range header goal was the moment the world knew Asenjo wanted that clean sheet and he was probably going to get it.

All hail Asenjo!

Super-Sub: Juanmi

Juanmi came on for Carlos Vela in the 76th minute in Real Sociedad’s clash against Osasuna and scored 22 seconds later (yes, 22 SECONDS later). If that doesn’t scream impact-sub, I don’t know what does.

The 23-year old’s goal helped inspire Real Sociedad’s comeback from a goal down to seal three points in what was a thriller of 3-2 score line.

Juanmi’s numbers this season are astonishing. The Spaniard now has 10 goals in his debut season for Real Sociedad, already outscoring Antoine Griezmann in his debut season at the Anoeta.

He has scored 6 goals in his last 8 appearances across all competitions and is officially the second most efficient goal scorer in LaLiga amongst players who have netted 6 or more goals. Juanmi hits the back of the onion bag with 35.7% of the shots he takes, second only to Sergio Ramos at 46.15%. Luis Suarez hits 30.19% and Iago Aspas sits at 31.43%, just for perspective. BOOM!

Rising Star: Ruben Sobrino

A 24-year old rising star? Hold your horses, let me explain…

Some rises are quick while others are more gradual. Ruben Sobrino is a ‘tortoise wins the race’ kind of tale.

The Ex-Real Madrid youth academy product was purchased by Manchester City in 2015, meaning someone saw something in him (right?). In a puzzling twist of fate, he was loaned directly off to Girona (played very little) and most recently shipped to Deportivo Alaves, where things are actually starting to look up for him!

Sunday marked the first time the Spaniard was included in Alaves’ starting XI, and just his seventh time featuring for the club’s first team. While he had a Copa Del Rey goal already on his resume, a LaLiga strike was just what the doctor ordered - and Sobrino delivered.

The Spaniard scored his first goal in the Spanish top-flight in the 10th minute, opening the scoring and paving the way for Alaves’ eventual 2-4 win over Sporting Gijon. It only took him 24 years but hey, who’s counting!

Goal of the Week: Dani Garcia

GOLASO (ASO…ASO…ASO…)

Screams and echoes from all over Spain could be heard across the Atlantic after Dani Garcia’s stunning volley in Eibar’s 0-4 romp over Valencia.

With his side already up 0-2, Garcia met a headed clearance in the 56th minute and sent a first-time rocket of a strike into the back of Diego Alves’ net.

(Insert your jaw dropping here…)​

