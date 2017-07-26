Transfer Tracker
International Champions Cup
Getty Images

Tottenham 2 Roma 3: Aleksandar Kolarov Makes Debut In Thriller

Kolarov, who only joined Roma from Manchester City on Saturday, was booked during the first half at Red Bull Arena.

Aleksandar Kolarov made his Roma debut in a thrilling 3-2 win over Tottenham at the International Champions Cup.

Kolarov, who only joined Roma from Manchester City on Saturday, was booked during the first half at Red Bull Arena.

A first-half penalty from Diego Perotti and goal from debutant Cengiz Under had put the Serie A side in complete control on Tuesday.

However, Harry Winks and Vincent Janssen struck in the closing stages – the latter in the 91st minute – to draw level.

But Roma incredibly found a winner seconds later, Marco Tumminello tapping in to give Eusebio Di Francesco's men their victory.

Both teams made a relatively scrappy start in New Jersey before Roma took the lead from the penalty spot.

Cameron Carter-Vickers was ruled to have handled in the area, but only after the referee seemingly consulted with his fourth official.

Perotti made no mistake with the spot-kick, placing his finish into the corner to make it 1-0.

Spurs almost levelled midway through the half as Mousa Dembele's effort from the right took a deflection before crashing against the crossbar.

After a mostly quiet opening half, Harry Kane threatened, the forward forcing a low save from Alisson eight minutes prior to the break.

Kane almost equalised immediately after half-time, before Under blazed over in a one-on-one.

Spurs should have had a penalty moments later as Kane was brought down by Federico Fazio in the area, but no spot-kick was awarded.

Frustrations threatened to boil over in the second half before Dele Alli almost struck, his 20-yard effort deflecting just wide on the hour-mark.

Spurs looked dangerous in the second half, with Kane just denied by a late block in the 65th minute.

But, against the run of play, Roma doubled their lead, Under scoring from inside the area after Kevin Wimmer was unable to clear a cross from the left.

Spurs scored with three minutes remaining, Winks scrambling in after Janssen struck the post.

Incredibly, Janssen levelled four minutes later, tapping in a Georges-Kevin N'Koudou cross as penalties looked certain to follow.

However, 18-year-old Tumminello was the hero for Roma as he put away a Kevin Strootman cross from the left in the 92nd minute.

Previous Chelsea 2 Bayern Munich 3: Thomas Muller At The Do
Read
Chelsea 2 Bayern Munich 3: Thomas Muller At The Double As Bayern Munich Bounce Back
Next