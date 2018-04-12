Español
Real Madrid, Juventus, Manchester City, PSG Added To ICC 2018

Real Madrid, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus have been added to the bill for the 2018 International Champions Cup.

Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal, Tottenham, AC Milan, Inter, Atletico Madrid and Benfica were already confirmed, along with Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

With Champions League semi-finalists Liverpool and Roma added on Thursday, as well as LaLiga side Sevilla, only one spot in the 17-club event is left to fill, with 2017 winners Barcelona yet to be announced.

Last season's ICC saw Inter claim glory in the Singapore leg, while Barcelona were the winners of the competition held in the United States.

