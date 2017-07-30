Sergio Ramos wants Neymar to leave Barcelona as it would be less of a problem for Real Madrid amid links with Paris Saint-Germain.

Neymar's future at Barca is in serious doubt with Ligue 1 side PSG ready to meet the Brazilian's €222million release clause.

The 25-year-old showed why he is the subject of interest after dazzling against bitter rivals Madrid at the International Champions Cup on Saturday, setting up two goals in the 3-2 triumph.

Sergio Ramos looking forward to seeing the back of Neymar: "I hope that's the last time I get a Barca shirt from him." — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) July 30, 2017

Asked about Neymar's future post-game, Madrid captain Ramos said: "I do not know, everyone is free to choose their future.

"I hope [he leaves]. It would be less of a problem for us."

Ramos, who made his first pre-season appearance for Madrid, added: "I changed the shirt with him and I hope it is the last one I have used with Barca."