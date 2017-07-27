Luciano Spalletti wants to keep Ivan Perisic but does not know if Inter will be able to ward off interest in the star forward.

The sought-after Croatia international produced an impressive performance in the Nerazzurri's 2-0 win over Bayern Munich in the International Champions Cup, providing a superb cross for the second of Eder's two goals.

Perisic has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United after scoring 11 goals in Serie A last season as Inter failed to qualify for European competition.

Ivan Perisic: No player created more clear-cut goalscoring opportunities than Perisic (16) in Serie A last season pic.twitter.com/hrRJs8iAKL — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) July 27, 2017

Spalletti recently explained that Inter allowing Perisic to leave is dependent on them finding a replacement.

But asked again about Perisic's future, he said: "I can't say for sure whether we can keep him or not.

"I've known him for a long time. He's a world-class player. Whether he plays well or not [in pre-season], that will not change my mind.

"Our intention is to keep him if possible."