Transfer Tracker
International Champions Cup
Getty Images

Luciano Spalletti Unsure If Manchester United Target Ivan Perisic Will Stay

The sought-after Croatia international produced an impressive performance in the Nerazzurri's 2-0 win over Bayern Munich in the International Champions Cup.

Luciano Spalletti wants to keep Ivan Perisic but does not know if Inter will be able to ward off interest in the star forward.

The sought-after Croatia international produced an impressive performance in the Nerazzurri's 2-0 win over Bayern Munich in the International Champions Cup, providing a superb cross for the second of Eder's two goals.

Perisic has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United after scoring 11 goals in Serie A last season as Inter failed to qualify for European competition.

Spalletti recently explained that Inter allowing Perisic to leave is dependent on them finding a replacement.

But asked again about Perisic's future, he said: "I can't say for sure whether we can keep him or not.

"I've known him for a long time. He's a world-class player. Whether he plays well or not [in pre-season], that will not change my mind.

"Our intention is to keep him if possible."

Previous Bayern Munich 0 Inter 2: Ivan Perisic Shines As Ne
Read
Bayern Munich 0 Inter 2: Ivan Perisic Shines As Nerazzurri Down Bundesliga Champions
Next