Inter midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia scored what has been described as the best own goal in history during his side's International Champions Cup clash with Chelsea.

The France international contrived to lob goalkeeper Daniele Padelli from close to 45 yards out during the second half of the pre-season meeting in Singapore.

The Serie A side had been leading in comfortable fashion, with Stevan Jovetic and Ivan Perisic giving them a 2-0 lead inside the first hour.

That was until Kondogbia handed the Premier League champions a lifeline in truly bizarre fashion, his attempted back-pass soaring over the stranded Padelli and into the top-left corner of the net.

Fans on social media were quick to crown Kondogbia as the scorer of the greatest own goal the game has ever seen.

It was similar to one scored by Christoph Kramer, who made headlines in November 2014 when he sent a first-time pass from inside the centre circle into his own net to hand Borussia Dortmund a 1-0 Bundesliga win over Borussia Monchengladbach.

Inter survived the incident to claim a 2-1 win.