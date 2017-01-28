Serena Williams Receives Special Pair of Air Jordan Sneakers

OMNISPORT

After setting a new Open Era record of 23 grand slam singles titles, Serena Williams only has a limited amount of time to enjoy 'Jordan status' if she is to catch Margaret Court's overall record.

Serena defeated older sister Venus in straight sets to win the Australian Open on Saturday, moving clear of Steffi Graf to become the most successful women's player of the modern, professional era.

Having achieved the feat, the 35-year-old American changed into a pair of custom-made shoes inspired by basketball great Michael Jordan, who wore the number 23 during his all-conquering NBA career.

"It's a great feeling to have 23, I've been chasing it for a long time!" -@SerenaWilliams #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/52qRC5AWJR — WTA (@WTA) January 28, 2017

Asked to explain the commemorative footwear, bearing the number 23, Williams said: "I finally made it to Jordan status at 23!"

Court's high mark of 24, straddling both the amateur and professional era, is now in sight, and the new world number one can harbour realistic ambitions of moving well beyond that to set a new milestone that may never be broken.

Asked what will happen if she gets to 24, Williams replied: "Then I won't be in the Jordans anymore."

It seems like those high-tops might have quite a short shelf life. Enjoy them while you can, Serena.