Serena Williams Keen to Build on Form at Australian Open

OMNISPORT

Serena Williams is hoping to build on what she described as a "pretty good" start to the Australian Open.

The world number two is yet to drop a set at the year's first grand slam and eased past fellow American Nicole Gibbs 6-1 6-3 on Saturday.

Williams was handed a tricky start at Melbourne Park, but the 22-time major winner managed relatively comfortable wins over Belinda Bencic and Lucie Safarova.

The 35-year-old, who faces Barbora Strycova in the fourth round, said she was satisfied with how she had started the tournament.

Did You Know at AO: @serenawilliams played her 1st match at the AO 19 years ago today. Defeated #6 seed Irina Spirlea 6-7, 6-3, 6-1. #USOpen — US Open Tennis (@usopen) January 21, 2017

"I feel like I have been able to do pretty good," Williams said.

"I have been doing the things I have been doing in practice, and hopefully I can build up on this.

"That's all I want to do."

Gibbs made an energetic and aggressive start against Williams, but was no match for the veteran's power.

Williams felt the bright opening by Gibbs helped her, saying: "I was so pumped up going against my first two opponents, but I think that helped me out. She started out really, really well.

"Started with a lot of energy, and then I felt like at the same time I really needed that. She really had a strong start."