Serena Williams Keen to Build on Form at Australian Open
OMNISPORT
Serena Williams is hoping to build on what she described as a "pretty good" start to the Australian Open.
The world number two is yet to drop a set at the year's first grand slam and eased past fellow American Nicole Gibbs 6-1 6-3 on Saturday.
Williams was handed a tricky start at Melbourne Park, but the 22-time major winner managed relatively comfortable wins over Belinda Bencic and Lucie Safarova.
The 35-year-old, who faces Barbora Strycova in the fourth round, said she was satisfied with how she had started the tournament.
"I feel like I have been able to do pretty good," Williams said.
"I have been doing the things I have been doing in practice, and hopefully I can build up on this.
"That's all I want to do."
Gibbs made an energetic and aggressive start against Williams, but was no match for the veteran's power.
Williams felt the bright opening by Gibbs helped her, saying: "I was so pumped up going against my first two opponents, but I think that helped me out. She started out really, really well.
"Started with a lot of energy, and then I felt like at the same time I really needed that. She really had a strong start."