Tiger Woods has confirmed he will return to PGA Tour action at the Wells Fargo Championship next week.

The 14-time major champion has not featured since finishing tied for 32nd at the Masters at the start of the month but, after taking a rest, he will be back among the field at Quail Hollow.

Woods, a winner of the event back in 2007 when it was known as the Wachovia Championship, has also announced he will follow up his Wells Fargo outing by appearing at the Players Championship - scene of the second to last of his 79 PGA Tour wins.

"Break over. Time to get back to work at @WellsFargoGolf and @THEPLAYERSChamp. See you out there," read a brief tweet from the 42-year-old.

After four back surgeries prompted a lengthy absence from the Tour, Woods has given fans hope of a return to some of his best form this season, after successive top-five finishes at the Valspar Championship and the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March.