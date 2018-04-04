Langer Says Woods Can Win the Masters

Bernhard Langer says Tiger Woods can win the Masters for a fifth time if he can successfully "fight a few demons in his head".

German Langer, himself a two-time winner of the green jacket, has witnessed Woods' return to prominence over the past six weeks and believes the American is now ready to challenge for the season's first major.

He told Fox Sports Asia: "I think he can [win it]. He will have to fight a few demons in his head, we all do, and it will take a lot of good golf but I think he's capable of it."

Woods is among the favourites to land the crown at Augusta after finishing 12th, tied second and tied fifth in his last three events on the PGA Tour and Langer is delighted to see the 42-year-old, a winner of 14 grand slam titles, back in form having overcome injury and off-course issues.

He added: "It's great to have him back. He seems to be healthy again.

"When they measured the club head speed of all the players he was the fastest at 129 miles per hour, so that is very encouraging for him.

"He has his length back, his fitness back and his strength back and we all know what he can do with a putter and a sand wedge. He used to have the best short game of anybody.

"He's won four times round here so he must be one of the favourites."

Woods opens his challenge on Thursday playing alongside England's Tommy Fleetwood and Australian Marc Leishman.