Canadians can access hundreds of hours of exclusive coverage through April

TORONTO, ON – March 21, 2017 – beIN SPORTS announced today that Canadian sports fans will receive an all-access pass to experience beIN SPORTS during a special free preview on now through to April 19. The beIN SPORTS Free Preview will deliver exclusive access to some of the biggest international events in sports including UEFA Champions League quarterfinals, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, international rugby and world-class motorcycle racing.

“From top European soccer to thrilling motorcycle racing, this is an extraordinary opportunity for Canadians to experience a jam-packed month of international sports coverage and to discover all the excitement that beIN SPORTS delivers everyday," said Antonio Briceño, beIN SPORTS Deputy Managing Director.

The free preview comes on the heels of beIN SPORTS’ exclusive Canadian broadcast of one of the all-time great comebacks in sports when FC Barcelona overcame a huge deficit to claim an unbelievable Champions League victory against Paris Saint-Germain.

During the free preview, Canadians can tune into beIN SPORTS’s coverage of the UEFA Champions League highly-anticipated quarter-final match featuring Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid, Wednesday, April 12 at 2:45 pm ET. Other events airing during the free preview include exclusive soccer action from LaLiga, Serie A and Ligue 1 along with international MotoGP Grand Prix races from Qatar and Argentina.

"beIN SPORTS is home to many of the world’s top sporting events that are not available anywhere else in Canada," said Slava Levin, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Ethnic Channels Group and distributor of beIN SPORTS in Canada “We are thrilled that all major broadcast distributors are on board to showcase this incredible network to Canadian sports fans.”

The beIN SPORTS Preview will be available on the following dedicated channels

Rogers – channels 391/392

Bell – channels 1412/1413

EastLink – channel 425

Shaw Direct – channel 618

Cogeco – channel 859

Videotron – channel 797

Telus – channel 983

Sasktel – channel 542

MTS TV – channel 527

About beIN SPORTS CANADA

beIN SPORTS CANADA is North America’s premier global sports network, distributed by Ethnic Channel Group Limited. Launched in January 2014, beIN SPORTS CANADA offers viewers premium sports content and entertainment across multiple platforms including TV & Live Streaming. A cornerstone of beIN SPORTS is its unrivaled live soccer coverage, news and in-depth analysis of the top leagues from around the world, including exclusive matches from LaLiga, Serie A, Ligue 1, UEFA Champions League, NASL, and CONMEBOL/CONCACAF/CAF World Cup Qualifiers. With the recent addition of Conference USA coverage, beIN SPORTS will also broadcast College Football, Men’s and Women’s Basketball and Soccer, Baseball, Softball and Volleyball. With beIN SPORTS CONNECT, subscribers can also enjoy all the exciting action and stream live over flow matches offered in HD on your computer, tablet or smartphone. In addition to soccer, beIN SPORTS serves as a haven to fans of motorsports, tennis, rugby, boxing, mixed martial arts (MMA) and volleyball, among others.



