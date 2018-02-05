Weekend Washout - Football Crazy Episode 52

beIN SPORTS

Pique pees off the Parakeets; Griezmann snaps, Godin loses teeth; Milan embrace their ugly side; and Kev gets misty eyed talking about his stolen afternoon with David Beckham. Plus, Zidane's men screw up again; Arsenal's newbies steal the show; and it's still tighter than a Scottish account at the Serie A summit.

