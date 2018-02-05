Weekend Washout - Football Crazy Episode 52

beIN SPORTS
Pique pees off the Parakeets; Griezmann snaps, Godin loses teeth; Milan embrace their ugly side; and Kev gets misty eyed talking about his stolen afternoon with David Beckham. Plus, Zidane's men screw up again; Arsenal's newbies steal the show; and it's still tighter than a Scottish account at the Serie A summit.
LINKS DISCUSSED IN THIS EPISODE:
- David Beckham's Miami Dream Finally Comes True
- Pique Preserves Barca's Unbeaten Run
- Levante Level Late to Rock Real Madrid
- Arsenal Fan Wins Super Bowl
- Juve Smash Sassuolo, Put Napoli on Notice
- Napoli Beat Benevento, Return to Summit
- PSG Dance Around Lille in Comfortable Win
- Godin Has Reconstructive Surgery