Football Crazy Podcast Episode 76 - Veni, Vidi, Vinicius

On this week's Football Crazy, Real Madrid and Barcelona ride their luck as Betis get back to being Betis. Monaco's fans lose patience with Titi as Paris Saint-Germain waltz to victory over high-flying Lille. Columbus and Atlanta get off to dream starts as New York takes a knock in the MLS play-off quarter-finals.

While Liverpool, Chelsea and Man City's unbeaten starts has Kev questioning the quality of competition offered up in the Premier League. And things get heated when a hypothetical Europa League scenario is thrown up.

