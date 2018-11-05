Football Crazy Podcast Episode 76 - Veni, Vidi, Vinicius

On this week's Football Crazy, Real Madrid and Barcelona ride their luck as Betis get back to being Betis. Monaco's fans lose patience with Titi as Paris Saint-Germain waltz to victory over high-flying Lille. Columbus and Atlanta get off to dream starts as New York takes a knock in the MLS play-off quarter-finals.
While Liverpool, Chelsea and Man City's unbeaten starts has Kev questioning the quality of competition offered up in the Premier League. And things get heated when a hypothetical Europa League scenario is thrown up.
DISCUSSED IN THIS EPISODE:
- Solari Rides Luck as Madrid Edge Valladolid
- Suarez Rescues Barca in Vallecas Thriller
- Rayo and Barca Fans Clash at Vallecas
- Betis and Celta Share Points Six-Goal Ding-Dong
- Atleti Tie as Butarque Curse Continues
- Sevilla Held at Anoeta
- Girona Pile More Misery on Valencia
- Monaco Go 14 Games Winless After Reims Defeat
- Verratti Caught Drink Driving
- Bordeaux Battle Back to Frustrate Lyon
- Leicester Pay Tribute to Chairman With Cardiff Win