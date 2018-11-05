Español
Football Crazy Podcast Episode 76 - Veni, Vidi, Vinicius

Real Madrid's new savior prompts Toni Kroos to say it like it is, Luis Suarez breaks hearts in Vallecas, Thierry Henry's troubles continue, and the MLS playoffs provide the drama.

On this week's Football Crazy, Real Madrid and Barcelona ride their luck as Betis get back to being Betis. Monaco's fans lose patience with Titi as Paris Saint-Germain waltz to victory over high-flying Lille. Columbus and Atlanta get off to dream starts as New York takes a knock in the MLS play-off quarter-finals.

While Liverpool, Chelsea and Man City's unbeaten starts has Kev questioning the quality of competition offered up in the Premier League. And things get heated when a hypothetical Europa League scenario is thrown up.

