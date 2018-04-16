Titles and Tantrums - Football Crazy Episode 61

On this week's Football Crazy, three teams claim domestic silverware, Barca bounce back after midweek mauling, and one Gigi loses the plot while another has a hand in the deciding the Italian title race. Plus, it was a good week for the senior statesmen of the game as El Niño Torres hit triple figures, Zlatan saved the day (again), and Joaquin provided the goods for Los Beticos.

