Español
On Demand
Football Crazy

Titles and Tantrums - Football Crazy Episode 61

PSG and Man City are crowned kings, Barca break new ground in unbeaten streak and Buffon needs to move on.

beIN SPORTS

 

On this week's Football Crazy, three teams claim domestic silverware, Barca bounce back after midweek mauling, and one Gigi loses the plot while another has a hand in the deciding the Italian title race. Plus, it was a good week for the senior statesmen of the game as El Niño Torres hit triple figures, Zlatan saved the day (again), and Joaquin provided the goods for Los Beticos.

Click here to subscribe on iTunes

Click here to subscribe on Acast

Click here to subscribe on iHeart

 

FOLLOW US:

 

DISCUSSED IN THIS EPISODE:

UEFA Champions League Soccer Serie A Ligue 1 MLS podcasts footballcrazy La Liga News Europa League
Previous Derby Day Delights - Football Crazy Episode 60
Read
Derby Day Delights - Football Crazy Episode 60
Next