Titles and Tantrums - Football Crazy Episode 61

On this week's Football Crazy, three teams claim domestic silverware, Barca bounce back after midweek mauling, and one Gigi loses the plot while another has a hand in the deciding the Italian title race. Plus, it was a good week for the senior statesmen of the game as El Niño Torres hit triple figures, Zlatan saved the day (again), and Joaquin provided the goods for Los Beticos.
DISCUSSED IN THIS EPISODE:
- PSG Rout Monaco to Reclaim Title
- Atleti Clinch Top-Four Finish as Torres Hits 100
- Lazio Hold Roma in Derby Day Draw
- City Crowned Premier League Champions
- Isco Dominates in Rosaleda Homecoming
- Costa Helps Juve Open Six-Point Gap
- Donnarumma Dashes Napoli Title Hopes
- Buffon Stands By Oliver Comments
- What Valverde Got Wrong Against Roma