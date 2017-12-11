Three Points And Two Clenched Fists - Football Crazy Episode 46

beIN SPORTS

The Champions League draw kicks things off on this week's Football Crazy, before we move onto Milan's first win under Gattuso, Madrid's five-star showing against Sevilla, Lyon's latest academy ace, and Sunday's salty Premier League derbies. Plus, Ter Stegen is a gent, no goals for Serie A's title chasers and Toronto clinch the treble!

