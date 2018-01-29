beIN SPORTS
Cavani nudges Zlatan off his PSG perch (and all he gets to show for it is a pathetic trophy); Real Madrid's number 7 embraces the Penaldo moniker; the midseason rot has set in for Inter and Roma; and VAR goes too far. Plus, a debate on the merits of cucumbers in football, why Fernando Torres is the Modern Family of LaLiga, and The Turkey Wrap!
Click here to subscribe on iTunes
Click here to subscribe on Acast
FOLLOW US:
- beIN SPORTS: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram
- Kay Murray: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram
- Kevin Egan: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram
LINKS DISCUSSED IN THIS EPISODE: