Español
On Demand
Football Crazy
Reuters

Cavani knocks Ibra off his PSG throne, Cristiano knocks two in from the spot, and The Cucumbers knock Madrid out of the Copa!

beIN SPORTS

Cavani nudges Zlatan off his PSG perch (and all he gets to show for it is a pathetic trophy); Real Madrid's number 7 embraces the Penaldo moniker; the midseason rot has set in for Inter and Roma; and VAR goes too far. Plus, a debate on the merits of cucumbers in football, why Fernando Torres is the Modern Family of LaLiga, and The Turkey Wrap!

Click here to subscribe on iTunes

Click here to subscribe on Acast

 

FOLLOW US:

LINKS DISCUSSED IN THIS EPISODE:

Serie A Edinson Cavani Cristiano Ronaldo Ligue 1 podcasts footballcrazy La Liga FA Cup Turkish Super Lig
Previous Blood and Guts - Football Crazy Episode 50
Read
Blood and Guts - Football Crazy Episode 50
Next