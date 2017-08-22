On Demand
Football Crazy
Reuters Media

The Emancipation of Neymar - Football Crazy Episode 35

The long-awaited Ney-but at the Parc des Princes, Sergio's addiction to early baths and Conte's polarizing wardrobe. Football Crazy is back and raring to go!

beIN SPORTS

Season 2 of Football Crazy kicks off with a humdinger of a show. Kev, Kay and newbie Des sink their teeth into Barca's 'hard-to-read-into' win, Madrid's Riazor romp, the emergence of title contenders in Serie A and, of course, Neymar's dazzling home debut. Plus, the tongue-twister teen at Milan, the sizzler in Seville and Conte's suit. This week's episode is brought to you by the word 'footballistically'.

 

