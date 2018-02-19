Marco Merits More Minutes - Football Crazy Episode 54

On this week's Football Crazy, Real Madrid crank the entertainment up to 11, Ernesto keeps his Barca boys on their toes, Napoli maintain their narrow lead at the top, and Milan's hot streak has Gattuso spreading the love. Also, PSG soothe the midweek pain with an routine win, Rochdale are England's Juventus, and the Winter Olympics asks Inter for its slippery slope back.
Click here to subscribe on iTunes
Click here to subscribe on Acast
FOLLOW US:
- beIN SPORTS: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram
- Kay Murray: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram
- Kevin Egan: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram
LINKS DISCUSSED IN THIS EPISODE: