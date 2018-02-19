Español
On Demand
Football Crazy

Marco Merits More Minutes - Football Crazy Episode 54

Reuters

Asensio makes his case against Betis; Barca keep Atleti at arms length; Napoli hold their nerve, again; and the Champions League delivers the goods.

 

On this week's Football Crazy, Real Madrid crank the entertainment up to 11, Ernesto keeps his Barca boys on their toes, Napoli maintain their narrow lead at the top, and Milan's hot streak has Gattuso spreading the love. Also, PSG soothe the midweek pain with an routine win, Rochdale are England's Juventus, and the Winter Olympics asks Inter for its slippery slope back.

Click here to subscribe on iTunes

Click here to subscribe on Acast

 

FOLLOW US:

LINKS DISCUSSED IN THIS EPISODE:

UEFA Champions League Serie A Ligue 1 podcasts footballcrazy La Liga FA Cup
Previous It's Not Over Until It's Over - Football Crazy Epi
Read
It's Not Over Until It's Over - Football Crazy Episode 53
Next