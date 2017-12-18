Español
It's The Most Wonderful Game Of The Year - Football Crazy Episode 47

The Christmas Clasico is around the corner, but Real Madrid and Barcelona aren't the only reasons to get excited over the festive season.

On this week's Football Crazy, the gang get braced for El Clasico, Kev moans about the weather in Madrid (to unsympathetic ears), Barcelona refuse to honor the Club World Cup champions, and those pesky Rojiblancos won't give up on the title race. Also, Kevin De Bruyne flies the flag for dad bods everywhere, things go south in Milan, and PSG's forwards need help with their acronym.

