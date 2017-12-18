It's The Most Wonderful Game Of The Year - Football Crazy Episode 47

beIN SPORTS

On this week's Football Crazy, the gang get braced for El Clasico, Kev moans about the weather in Madrid (to unsympathetic ears), Barcelona refuse to honor the Club World Cup champions, and those pesky Rojiblancos won't give up on the title race. Also, Kevin De Bruyne flies the flag for dad bods everywhere, things go south in Milan, and PSG's forwards need help with their acronym.

