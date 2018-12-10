On this week's Football Crazy, the Josh Sargent of beIN SPORTS steps in to cover for Kevin Egan (who was last seen crowd surfing in Atlanta) as the crew discusses the star-studded Copa Libertadores final that ended with River claiming the Buenos Aires bragging rights, possibly forever. However, the Superclasico saga wasn't the weekend's only epic final, as Josef Martinez and co. were crowned MLS Cup champions.

Elsewhere, the fifth best player in the world (according to Pele) caused Ray Hudson to spill his drink, Santi Solari rode his luck against LaLiga's whipping boys, and Man City's unbeaten streak came to an end.

Plus, the latest on Ligue 1's postponed fixtures, an Olympic striptease, and a free Portuguese elocution lesson.

DISCUSSED IN THIS EPISODE: