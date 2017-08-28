Football Crazy Episode 36 - Asensio's Ascendancy

beIN SPORTS

This week on Football Crazy, Kevin, Kay and Des relive a jaw-dropping clash at the Bernabeu, Spalletti’s triumphant Roma return and Falcao’s staying power. Plus, Real Madrid TV’s very own Rhiannon Jones joins the gang to spill the behind-the-scenes beans from last week’s UEFA Champions League draw, another accolade for the world’s most handsome footballer, and a needless debate about the merits of Belotti’s bicycle kick.

Click here to subscribe on iTunes!

Click here to follow on Soundcloud!

FOLLOW US:

beIN SPORTS: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

Kay Murray: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

Kevin Egan: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

LINKS DISCUSSED IN THIS EPISODE