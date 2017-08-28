On Demand
Football Crazy
Reuters

Football Crazy Episode 36 - Asensio's Ascendancy

Kev, Kay and Des revisit a weekend of golazos galore, celebrate the Bernabeu's newest hero and talk to their mole in Monaco about the Champions League draw and Gigi Buffon's aftershave.

beIN SPORTS

This week on Football Crazy, Kevin, Kay and Des relive a jaw-dropping clash at the Bernabeu, Spalletti’s triumphant Roma return and Falcao’s staying power. Plus, Real Madrid TV’s very own Rhiannon Jones joins the gang to spill the behind-the-scenes beans from last week’s UEFA Champions League draw, another accolade for the world’s most handsome footballer, and a needless debate about the merits of Belotti’s bicycle kick.

Click here to subscribe on iTunes!

Click here to follow on Soundcloud!

 

FOLLOW US:

LINKS DISCUSSED IN THIS EPISODE

 

 

Previous The Emancipation of Neymar - Football Crazy Episod
Read
The Emancipation of Neymar - Football Crazy Episode 35
Next

Looks like you are using an ad-blocker

to continue to provide you with unmatchable content, disable the ad-blocker