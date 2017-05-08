Football Crazy Episode 33: Zizou’s Road to History
Kay, Kev and Ryan tip their hats to some of the greatest footballing icons of the nineties as Zinedine Zidane, Francesco Totti and Alessandro Nesta feel the podcast love.
This week on Football Crazy, Kay and Ryan are joined by Tim Stannard to relive a bonkers weekend in Italy, the still-breathing title race in LaLiga, and a heartbreaker for Brighton in the EFL Championship. All that, plus a new theory into why Spalletti left Totti on the bench, why Harry Redknapp is like that late-night fast food trip and how Alessandro Nesta’s Miami FC is affecting our dietary habits.
