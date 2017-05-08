Football Crazy Episode 33: Zizou’s Road to History

beIN SPORTS

This week on Football Crazy, Kay and Ryan are joined by Tim Stannard to relive a bonkers weekend in Italy, the still-breathing title race in LaLiga, and a heartbreaker for Brighton in the EFL Championship. All that, plus a new theory into why Spalletti left Totti on the bench, why Harry Redknapp is like that late-night fast food trip and how Alessandro Nesta’s Miami FC is affecting our dietary habits.

