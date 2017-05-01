Football Crazy Episode 32: Marcelo, Can You Hear Me?
A round of applause and a sing-song for Real Madrid's left-footed dynamo after Saturday's get-out-of-jail heroics.
This week on Football Crazy, Kay, Kevin and Ryan relive the gripping tussle at the top of LaLiga, PSG’s crash in the Ligue 1 title race, and look ahead to the Champions League clashes coming up midweek. All that plus a 44-year-old goalkeeper scoring a dramatic late equalizer, a Ray/Phil commentary bingo, and a singalong for the ages.
LINKS DISCUSSED IN THIS EPISODE:
- Marcelo’s right foot the hero for Real Madrid
- Suarez ends scoring drought to push Barca past local rivals
- Balotelli scores in Nice win over PSG
- Keita double leads Lazio over Roma in derby win
- Napoli close the gap on Roma with win at Inter Milan