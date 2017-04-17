Football Crazy
Football Crazy Episode 29: The Isco Disco in Madrid

Just as Barcelona fans started getting giddy ahead of El Clásico at the prospect of gaining two points on Real Madrid, up popped Isco.

This week on Football Crazy, Kay, Kevin and Ryan relive an exciting week at the top of LaLiga, a stunning late equalizer in the Milan derby and Falcao coming to the rescue of Monaco’s Ligue 1 title run. Plus, an updated version of our power rankings, Tony Adams claiming the prize for the most boring post-match interview of all time, and a little sing-song for the Spanish diamond clamoring for a starting spot in Madrid.

