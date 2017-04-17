Football Crazy Episode 29: The Isco Disco in Madrid
Just as Barcelona fans started getting giddy ahead of El Clásico at the prospect of gaining two points on Real Madrid, up popped Isco.
This week on Football Crazy, Kay, Kevin and Ryan relive an exciting week at the top of LaLiga, a stunning late equalizer in the Milan derby and Falcao coming to the rescue of Monaco’s Ligue 1 title run. Plus, an updated version of our power rankings, Tony Adams claiming the prize for the most boring post-match interview of all time, and a little sing-song for the Spanish diamond clamoring for a starting spot in Madrid.
LINKS DISCUSSED IN THIS EPISODE:
- Isco show seals Real Madrid win
- Messi shines as Barcelona top Real Sociedad
- No Griezmann, no problem for Atletico Madrid
- AC Milan snatch stunning draw in Milan derby
- Higuain stars in Juve rout of Pescara
- Napoli can’t stop scoring with Udinese the latest victim
- Atalanta holds Roma on the road despite another Dzeko goal
- Di Maria shines for PSG in dull win
- Late Falcao goal saves three points for Monaco
- Nice keeps Ligue 1 title race close