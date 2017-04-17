Football Crazy Episode 29: The Isco Disco in Madrid

beIN SPORTS



This week on Football Crazy, Kay, Kevin and Ryan relive an exciting week at the top of LaLiga, a stunning late equalizer in the Milan derby and Falcao coming to the rescue of Monaco’s Ligue 1 title run. Plus, an updated version of our power rankings, Tony Adams claiming the prize for the most boring post-match interview of all time, and a little sing-song for the Spanish diamond clamoring for a starting spot in Madrid.

