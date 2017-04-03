Football Crazy Episode 28 - Paris Touched by an Angel

beIN SPORTS

This week on Football Crazy, Kay, Kevin and Ryan relive a dramatic final between the two powers of French soccer, a tense homecoming for Gonzalo Higuain in Naples, and Atletico’s humming form as they pass by a toothless Sevilla in the table. All that plus an ode to the best celebrations of the weekend, an updated power rankings, and a song about the Argentine wizard who shredded Monaco’s vaunted flanks.