Football Crazy Episode 28 - Paris Touched by an Angel
Di Maria spreads the love in Lyon, Higuain escapes Napoli with his head intact and a point in the pocket, and Los Rojiblancos march up the standings.
This week on Football Crazy, Kay, Kevin and Ryan relive a dramatic final between the two powers of French soccer, a tense homecoming for Gonzalo Higuain in Naples, and Atletico’s humming form as they pass by a toothless Sevilla in the table. All that plus an ode to the best celebrations of the weekend, an updated power rankings, and a song about the Argentine wizard who shredded Monaco’s vaunted flanks.
