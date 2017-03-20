Football Crazy Episode 27: Bringing Benzy Back

beIN SPORTS

This week on Football Crazy, Kay, Kevin and Ryan gush over Monaco sensation Kylian Mbappe, and make the case for watching Ligue 1 for the rest of the season. Plus, the big two roll on in LaLiga while Atletico inches closer in Sevilla’s rearview. All that plus an updated version of a power rankings, the differences between a clanger and a clinger, and a sing-song inspired by a classy performance by Real Madrid’s #9.

