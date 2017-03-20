Football Crazy Episode 27: Bringing Benzy Back
Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappe flew the flag for French strikers on another weekend of high-octane drama.
beIN SPORTS
This week on Football Crazy, Kay, Kevin and Ryan gush over Monaco sensation Kylian Mbappe, and make the case for watching Ligue 1 for the rest of the season. Plus, the big two roll on in LaLiga while Atletico inches closer in Sevilla’s rearview. All that plus an updated version of a power rankings, the differences between a clanger and a clinger, and a sing-song inspired by a classy performance by Real Madrid’s #9.
Click here to subscribe on iTunes!
FOLLOW US:
- beIN SPORTS: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram
- Kay Murray: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram
- Kevin Egan: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram
LINKS DISCUSSED IN THIS EPISODE:
- Mbappe caps off stunning week with game-winning performance
- Pastore inspires PSG win to keep up with Monaco
- Real Madrid keeps pace on top of LaLiga
- Messi brace keeps Barcelona title hopes alive
- Griezmann stunner takes Sevilla down another notch
- The latest episode of The Peanut Gallery reliving the weekend in Serie A
- The full interview with USMNT youngster Josh Perez