Football Crazy Episode 25 - Griezy Like Sunday Morning
Antoine Griezmann is the star of this week's show as Kay, Kev and Ryan gush over all things LaLiga and MLS.
beIN SPORTS
This week on Football Crazy, Kay, Kevin and Ryan relive a flash of the magnificent Barcelona, King Karim’s romp in Eibar, and of course, the beginning of another season of Major League Soccer in the U.S. Plus, Kay continues her campaign against the fear clause, an updated version of the power rankings, and a little sing-song for Atletico’s French forward who stole the headlines in the Spanish capital this weekend.
Click here to subscribe on iTunes!
FOLLOW US:
- beIN SPORTS: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram
- Kay Murray: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram
- Kevin Egan: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram
LINKS DISCUSSED IN THIS EPISODE:
- Barcelona romps past Celta Vigo
- The B shines in the absence of B & C for Real Madrid
- Griezmann powers Atletico past Valencia
- The latest edition of the Peanut Gallery reliving the weekend in Serie A
- Mbappe steals the show as Monaco cruises in Ligue 1
- Cavani penalty keeps PSG at pace with Ligue 1 race