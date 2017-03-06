Football Crazy Episode 25 - Griezy Like Sunday Morning

beIN SPORTS

This week on Football Crazy, Kay, Kevin and Ryan relive a flash of the magnificent Barcelona, King Karim’s romp in Eibar, and of course, the beginning of another season of Major League Soccer in the U.S. Plus, Kay continues her campaign against the fear clause, an updated version of the power rankings, and a little sing-song for Atletico’s French forward who stole the headlines in the Spanish capital this weekend.