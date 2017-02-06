Football Crazy Episode 21 - Romping Rom and Jesus Lives
Romelu Lukaku's net-bursting exploits, Gabriel Jesus' electric start to life in the Premier League, and climatic upheaval in LaLiga get a going-over by Kev, Kay and Ryan.
beIN SPORTS
This week on Football Crazy, Kay, Kevin and Ryan relive another weekend in soccer, from the Derby d’Italia to Mother Nature’s intervention -- or conspiracy !??! -- in Real Madrid’s weekend fixture and David Wagner’s touchline bust-up. Plus a song for a Merseyside striker who stole the show, Kevin is mistaken for Tina Turner, and an updated version of our weekly power rankings.
LINKS DISCUSSED IN THIS EPISODE:
- Monday’s Sports Burst, recapping the storylines from the weekend in the sports world
- Late golazo seals AFCON title for Cameroon
- Barcelona blows past Athletic Club
- Torres rolls back the years for Atletico Madrid
