Football Crazy Episode 20 - Kovacic Crazy

This week on Football Crazy, Kay, Kevin and Ryan relive another exciting weekend in European soccer, from Barcelona’s “ghost goal” to Real Madrid’s near-perfect weekend and the clash of the titans atop of Ligue 1. Plus, Chief US Men’s National Team scout Thomas Rongen gives us his impression of the new players performing in Bruce Arena’s first game in charge of the USA, and we relive a five-a-side goal that will go down in Football Crazy lore.

