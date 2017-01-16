Football Crazy Episode 18 - Sampaoli Steals the Show
A truly mad weekend of football saw Sevilla derail Real's record-breaking run, Merseyside and Manchester go toe-to-toe, and a monumental upset in Florence.
This week on Football Crazy, Kay, Kevin and Ryan relive Sevilla’s thrilling extra-time win over Real Madrid to stop a run at history, and have a little sing-song for the Argentinean mastermind behind it all. Plus, the Serie A and Ligue 1 title races heat up, Everton smokes Manchester City with a squad full of kids, and Kevin makes an impassioned plea for his affinity for jean shorts.
