Football Crazy Episode 18 - Sampaoli Steals the Show

This week on Football Crazy, Kay, Kevin and Ryan relive Sevilla’s thrilling extra-time win over Real Madrid to stop a run at history, and have a little sing-song for the Argentinean mastermind behind it all. Plus, the Serie A and Ligue 1 title races heat up, Everton smokes Manchester City with a squad full of kids, and Kevin makes an impassioned plea for his affinity for jean shorts.