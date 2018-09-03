The Best And The Rest - Football Crazy Episode 69

On this week's Football Crazy, Kev and Des attempt to make sense of the Best FIFA Men's Player award, Atletico Madrid's floundering start to the season, and their conflicted feelings towards Jose Mourinho's recent press conference pronouncements.

Plus, Mbappe and Neymar reverse roles, Napoli's 'Comeback Kings' status is revoked, frosted tips settle 'El Gran Derbi' and Uruguayan strikers run riot.

Click here to subscribe on iTunes

Click here to subscribe on Acast

Click here to subscribe on iHeart

FOLLOW US:

beIN SPORTS: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

Kevin Egan: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

Des Norris Twitter

DISCUSSED IN THIS EPISODE: