The Best And The Rest - Football Crazy Episode 69

On this week's Football Crazy, Kev and Des attempt to make sense of the Best FIFA Men's Player award, Atletico Madrid's floundering start to the season, and their conflicted feelings towards Jose Mourinho's recent press conference pronouncements.
Plus, Mbappe and Neymar reverse roles, Napoli's 'Comeback Kings' status is revoked, frosted tips settle 'El Gran Derbi' and Uruguayan strikers run riot.
Click here to subscribe on iTunes
Click here to subscribe on Acast
Click here to subscribe on iHeart
FOLLOW US:
- beIN SPORTS: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram
- Kevin Egan: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram
- Des Norris Twitter
DISCUSSED IN THIS EPISODE:
- Ronaldo, Salah, Modric Nominated for FIFA Gong
- Barcelona Romp, 8-2, Over Huesca
- Man United Fans Fly Protest Banner
- Tuchel Defends Mbappe's Red Card
- Dempsey or Donovan: Who is the USMNT GOAT?
- Honors Even in Valencia Derby
- Ancelotti Slams Napoli Attitude After Samp Defeat
- Ronaldo Buys Major Stake in Valladolid
- Betis Hero Joaquin Settles Seville Derby
- Monaco Fight Back to Beat Marseille
- Klopp Happy With Alisson Error After Liverpool Win
- Watford Beat Spurs to Maintain Perfect Start