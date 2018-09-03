Español
Transfer Tracker
Football Crazy

The Best And The Rest - Football Crazy Episode 69

Messi falls off the FIFA podium, Benzema and Bale are off the Ronaldo leash, and Mbappe bites back against the Crocodiles.

beIN SPORTS

 

On this week's Football Crazy, Kev and Des attempt to make sense of the Best FIFA Men's Player award, Atletico Madrid's floundering start to the season, and their conflicted feelings towards Jose Mourinho's recent press conference pronouncements.  

Plus, Mbappe and Neymar reverse roles, Napoli's 'Comeback Kings' status is revoked, frosted tips settle 'El Gran Derbi' and Uruguayan strikers run riot.

Click here to subscribe on iTunes

Click here to subscribe on Acast

Click here to subscribe on iHeart

 

FOLLOW US:

 

DISCUSSED IN THIS EPISODE:

Soccer Premier League Serie A Ligue 1 podcasts footballcrazy La Liga
Previous "You Can't Buy Class" - Football Crazy Episode 67
Read
"You Can't Buy Class" - Football Crazy Episode 67
Next