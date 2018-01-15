Even Magnificenter - Football Crazy Episode 49

beIN SPORTS

On this week's edition of Football Crazy, Barca shake off their Donostia hoodoo, Madrid's crisis deepens, Liverpool lift the Man City spell, and a ref steals the Ligue 1 headlines. Plus, a Kenyan makes his mark in LaLiga, Landon crosses the border, and Unai lays down the law at PSG.

