On this week's Football Crazy, the red half of Manchester snatch back the bragging rights, Jan Oblak keeps Atleti's Bernabeu hot streak rolling, the top half of Serie A doesn't know what to do with itself and PSG reschedule their open-top bus tour. Plus, Bayern waltz to the title, Zlatan's stardust can't save Galaxy all of the time and Memphis Depay is unstoppable.

