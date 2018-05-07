Español
On Demand
Football Crazy

Decaffeinated With A Shot Of Bad Blood - Football Crazy Episode 63

Barcelona and Real Madrid really don't like each other, who knew? The crew reacts to Sunday's confrontational Clasico.

beIN SPORTS

 

The world's best players, Spain's fiercest rivalry, blood and guts, an unbeaten record, four goals, eight yellow cards, a sending off, countless  controversies, a teary-eyed farewell, and a fake guard of honor. And still Tim didn't rate El Clásico. Also, Napoli's dream fades away, Arsene bows out at the Emirates, Arda loses his cool and last-ditch efforts to secure a European berth.

Click here to subscribe on iTunes

Click here to subscribe on Acast

Click here to subscribe on iHeart

 

FOLLOW US:

 

DISCUSSED IN THIS EPISODE:

 

Plus Coupe de France finalists Les Herbiers' club song (according to Tim): 

 

Soccer Barcelona Real Madrid kay murray El Clásico podcasts footballcrazy News
Previous C'e Scudetto - Football Crazy Episode 62
Read
C'e Scudetto - Football Crazy Episode 62
Next