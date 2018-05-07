Decaffeinated With A Shot Of Bad Blood - Football Crazy Episode 63

The world's best players, Spain's fiercest rivalry, blood and guts, an unbeaten record, four goals, eight yellow cards, a sending off, countless controversies, a teary-eyed farewell, and a fake guard of honor. And still Tim didn't rate El Clásico. Also, Napoli's dream fades away, Arsene bows out at the Emirates, Arda loses his cool and last-ditch efforts to secure a European berth.
