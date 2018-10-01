Bubble Trouble For Jose - Football Crazy Episode 72

On this week's Football Crazy, the ice underneath Jose Mourinho grows thinner, points and goals are more evasive than ever for La Liga's 'big two', and Zinedine Zidane is a man in demand.

Plus, Sarri and Klopp are besties, Valladolid live up to their chairman's reputation, and a Pole takes pole position in the 'Capocannoniere' race.

DISCUSSED IN THIS EPISODE: