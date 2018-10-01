Bubble Trouble For Jose - Football Crazy Episode 72

On this week's Football Crazy, the ice underneath Jose Mourinho grows thinner, points and goals are more evasive than ever for La Liga's 'big two', and Zinedine Zidane is a man in demand.
Plus, Sarri and Klopp are besties, Valladolid live up to their chairman's reputation, and a Pole takes pole position in the 'Capocannoniere' race.
DISCUSSED IN THIS EPISODE:
- Atleti Request Clarification on VAR Use
- Madrid Derby Ends in Scoreless Draw
- Mourinho Rejects Zidane Reports
- Messi Rescues Points Against Athletic Bilbao
- Sevilla Fans Hospitalized After Barrier Collapses
Kane Becomes Tottenham’s All-Time Leading Scorer
Ramos and Bale to Miss CSKA Trip http://www.beinsports.com/us/uefa-champions-league/news/real-madrid-without-ramos-and-bale-for-cska-2/994718
Valladolid Edge Villarreal http://www.beinsports.com/us/laliga/video/highlights-valladolid-beat-villarreal-1-0/994915