Español
Transfer Tracker
Football Crazy

Bubble Trouble For Jose - Football Crazy Episode 72

Manchester United take another hammering, Barca's Messidependencia reaches Argentina levels, as goalkeeping excellence spoils El Derbi.

beIN SPORTS

On this week's Football Crazy, the ice underneath Jose Mourinho grows thinner, points and goals are more evasive than ever for La Liga's 'big two', and Zinedine Zidane is a man in demand.

Plus, Sarri and Klopp are besties, Valladolid live up to their chairman's reputation, and a Pole takes pole position in the 'Capocannoniere' race.

Click here to subscribe on iTunes

Click here to subscribe on Acast

Click here to subscribe on iHeart

 

 

DISCUSSED IN THIS EPISODE:

Soccer Zinedine Zidane Jose Mourinho podcasts footballcrazy News
Previous Camp Nou Contro-VAR-sy - Football Crazy Episode 71
Read
Camp Nou Contro-VAR-sy - Football Crazy Episode 71
Next