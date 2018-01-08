Back With A Bang - Football Crazy Episode 48

beIN SPORTS

Football Crazy returns from the winter break with a doozy of an episode - Diego Costa delivers the goods on his Atleti homecoming; Barca splash the cash on Coutinho; Van Dijk wins over The Kop; Serie A becomes a two-horse race; PSG are among the best 64 teams in France. Plus, a Seville derby for the ages, Benevento find their mojo, and Forest are tree-mendous against Arsenal.

