A Classic 'Le Classique' - Football Crazy Episode 41

This week on Football Crazy, Kev, Des and Tim catch their breath after Sunday’s humdinger at the Velodrome, Sami Khedira’s match ball-clinching antics, Valencia’s continued turnaround and Liverpool’s Wembley wobble. Plus, attack of the Premier League minnows, to VAR or not to VAR, and Serie A is where it’s at.
