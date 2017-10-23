A Classic 'Le Classique' - Football Crazy Episode 41

beIN SPORTS

This week on Football Crazy, Kev, Des and Tim catch their breath after Sunday’s humdinger at the Velodrome, Sami Khedira’s match ball-clinching antics, Valencia’s continued turnaround and Liverpool’s Wembley wobble. Plus, attack of the Premier League minnows, to VAR or not to VAR, and Serie A is where it’s at.

Click here to subscribe on iTunes

FOLLOW US:

beIN SPORTS: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

Kay Murray: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

Kevin Egan: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

LINKS DISCUSSED IN THIS EPISODE: