A Classic 'Le Classique' - Football Crazy Episode 41

Marseille vs. PSG lives up to its billing, Sami and Memphis inspire and the Bonucci fall from grace picks it up a gear, all on this week's chock-a-block pod.

This week on Football Crazy, Kev, Des and Tim catch their breath after Sunday’s humdinger at the Velodrome, Sami Khedira’s match ball-clinching antics, Valencia’s continued turnaround and Liverpool’s Wembley wobble. Plus, attack of the Premier League minnows, to VAR or not to VAR, and Serie A is where it’s at.

