Spain Break World Cup Passing Record

Spain set a new record for the most successful passes in a World Cup match as they were taken to extra time by Russia in the last 16.

An early Sergei Ignashevich own goal had Spain on track to reach the quarter-finals, but Artem Dzyuba levelled from the penalty spot.

Argentina held the previous record of 703 successful passes in a World Cup match against Greece in 2010, although Opta has only collected this data since 1966.

191 - Russia 🇷🇺 have eliminated Spain from the World Cup despite completing only 191 passes in 120 minutes !



Spain 🇪🇸 have completed 1006 passes today, new record for a team since Opta started to collect this data (1966).



Punishment. #ESPRUS #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/MuYvJPaSgl — OptaJean (@OptaJean) July 1, 2018

Spain's 779 passes during regulation time smashed that record but they were unable to break the determined hosts down at the Luzhniki Stadium. La Furia Roja went on to complete a total of 1,006 passes after extra time.

Captain Sergio Ramos attempted 150 passes over the 90 minutes, followed by Koke's 127, with Isco and Jordi Alba also passing three figures.

But despite recording 78.2 per cent possession in Moscow, Spain could not find a way to break down Russia as the tie entered extra time.