Español
FIFA World Cup

Media Doubted Lloris But We Didn't, France Defender Pavard Says

Benjamin Pavard hit back at media criticism of France's Hugo Lloris, saying his Les Bleus teammates never doubted their goalkeeper.

Getty Images

France defender Benjamin Pavard hailed Hugo Lloris' performance in Les Bleus' 2-0 World Cup victory over Uruguay and insists the goalkeeper has the full backing of his team-mates despite media criticism.

Lloris arrived at the World Cup a man under scrutiny following errors in France's warm-up matches and a number of poor performances for Tottenham across the course of the 2017-18 season.

He has since kept two clean sheets from four matches in Russia, including one in France's 2-0 quarter-final victory over Uruguay in which he pulled off one particularly outstanding save from a Martin Caceres header, diving low to his right for a one-handed reaction stop.

And Pavard says the captain has led by example, telling reporters: "He is really an exceptional goalkeeper. He has had a great career, he's our captain.

"He is a leader, on and off the field. He gave an outstanding performance [against Uruguay]."

Lloris will go head-to-head with his rival at club level, Chelsea's Thibaut Courtois, when France take on Belgium in Tuesday's semi-final.

The match will be Lloris' 103rd appearance for France and Pavard has no doubts about the man playing behind him.

"We never had doubts about him - you [media] doubted him," said the full-back.

"We, we trust him. He proves to everyone that he is a great goalkeeper."

 

France FIFA World Cup Hugo Lloris Benjamin Pavard
Previous Giroud Favors Lloris Over Chelsea Teammate Courtoi
Read
Giroud Favors Lloris Over Chelsea Teammate Courtois
Next Vida Explains Pro-Ukraine Video, Saying 'It Was De
Read
Vida Explains Pro-Ukraine Video, Saying 'It Was Definitely No Political Message'