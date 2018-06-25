Last-Gasp Al Dawsari Earns Saudi Arabia Consolation Win Over Salah And Egypt

Salem Al Dawsari scored with the last kick of the game as Saudi Arabia ended their World Cup campaign with a consolation 2-1 win over Egypt in Group A.

Al Dawsari's goal means that Saudi Arabia finish third in the pool on three points, while Egypt return home without a point to show for their efforts.

What an ending! What a celebration!



Saudi Arabia score in the 95th minute to take all 3 points from their match vs Egypt. pic.twitter.com/gLAA9fFY9U — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 25, 2018

Essam El Hadary had earlier looked like claiming the spotlight after becoming the oldest player to ever play in the World Cup at the age of 45 years and 161 days and saving a first-half penalty from Fahad Al Muwallad.

No sooner had the veteran goalkeeper finished celebrating and he was facing another spot-kick, this time given after the lightest of shirt tugs by Ali Gabr on Al Muwallad.

Saudi Arabia get their first goal of the 2018 FIFA World Cup!



They're awarded their second penalty of the day and this time it's buried to make it 1-1 at halftime. pic.twitter.com/A4v3y9yD5y — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 25, 2018

Referee Wilmar Roldan was encouraged to review the decision by VAR, but the Colombian stood by his initial call giving Salam Al Faraj the chance - after a three-minute delay - to drill past El Hadary and pull his side level deep into first-half stoppage time.

Mohamed Salah - whose international future has been the subject of intense speculation this week - had earlier opened the scoring for Egypt with a fine finish, but Hector Cuper's men finished empty handed thanks to Al Dawsari's last-gasp effort.