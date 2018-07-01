Español
James Scan Shows Calf Swelling But No Torn Muscle For Colombia Star

Colombia could still be without James Rodriguez for Tuesday's last-16 tie against England after he underwent a calf scan, but the results could bode well if Los Cafeteros continue on in the World Cup.

James Rodriguez has not torn a muscle but has swelling in his calf, the Federacion Colombiana de Futbol (FCF) has confirmed.

The midfielder limped out of Colombia's 1-0 win over Senegal that booked a World Cup last-16 clash with England.

Bayern Munich star James was therefore considered a doubt for Tuesday's game in Moscow.

And Colombia confirmed in a statement that James has undergone a scan on the injury.

 

"Results showed that he has a minor edema without a fibrillar rupture in the right soleus," the FCF said.

James was the Golden Boot winner at Brazil 2014 as Colombia reached the quarter-finals.

Colombia are set to train in a behind-closed-doors session on Sunday.

