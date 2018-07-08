Ibrahimovic: Every Sweden Player Should Get A Golden Ball

Zlatan Ibrahimovic thinks Sweden's players all deserve to be given a Golden Ball award for their efforts at the World Cup.
Sweden exited Russia 2018 on Saturday after a 2-0 loss to England, who will face Croatia for a place in the final of the tournament.
But Sweden over-achieved against expectations even without the services of Ibrahimovic, who was impressed with Janne Andersson's side.
Every player should get a golden ball in Sweden. What they did will be remembered forever. Thank you for the show pic.twitter.com/VsoaUY6W99— Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) July 7, 2018
"Every player should get a Golden Ball in Sweden," Ibrahimovic wrote on Twitter.
"What they did will be remembered forever. Thank you for the show."
Wayne Rooney - set to cross paths with the ex-Sweden international in MLS after joining DC United - was quick to tease his old Manchester United team-mate, though.
"How you feeling today mate @Ibra_official?" ex-England captain Rooney posted on Twitter.
"If you need a chat I'm always here."
How you feeling today mate @Ibra_official? If you need a chat I’m always here— Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) July 7, 2018
Ibrahimovic has also lost a bet with another former United player, David Beckham, meaning he will have to watch an England game at Wembley with the ex-LA Galaxy star.
Beckham had promised to buy Ibrahimovic whatever he wanted from IKEA if Sweden triumphed in Samara.
The terms of the deal have been set 😂 #SWEENG pic.twitter.com/9bJ3D5nHWv— LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) July 6, 2018