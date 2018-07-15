Español
FIFA World Cup

I May Have To Dust My Boots Off! - Pele Responds To Mbappe Matching His Teenage Heroics

After Kylian Mbappe became just the second teenager to score in a World Cup final, the first man to do so, Brazil great Pele, is looking over his shoulder.

Getty Images

Kylian Mbappe's sensational teenage exploits have fellow World Cup winner and all-time great Pele worried about his array of footballing records.

Mbappe netted in France's World Cup final win over Croatia on Sunday, becoming the second youngest player, after Pele, to net in the showpiece match.

 

The Paris Saint-Germain star is also the fourth youngest player to win the sport's most coveted prize, while only Pele has scored more goals at the same finals competition before his 20th birthday.

The Brazil icon, a champion in 1958, 1962 and 1970, seems to be worried by Mbappe's progress, as he cheekily congratulated the Frenchman on Sunday.

 

"If Kylian keeps equalling my records like this, I may have to dust my boots off again," Pele posted on Twitter in reply to Mbappe's picture of himself and the World Cup trophy.

Pele, like Mbappe, won the Best Young Player award at his first finals in 1958.

France pele FIFA World Cup Kylian Mbappe
Previous Argentina Dismiss Sampaoli After Chaotic World Cup
Read
Argentina Dismiss Sampaoli After Chaotic World Cup
Next Deschamp-agne Shower – France's 2018 Championship
Read
Deschamp-agne Shower – France's 2018 Championship Vintage Interrupt News Conference To Drench Coach