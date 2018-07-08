Fernando Hierro will not continue as Spain head coach or return to his previous role as sporting director following the World Cup, the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has confirmed.

After being ushered in as a hasty replacement for Julen Lopetegui, who was sacked on the eve of the tournament, Hierro presided over a disappointing campaign for La Furia Roja that ended in a shock exit in the Round of 16 to hosts Russia.

OFICIAL | Fernando Hierro y la RFEF comunican que, pese a tener contrato en vigor como Director Deportivo, declina seguir en el cargo.

In a statement, the RFEF said: "After many kilometers of walking together, the Royal Spanish Football Federation and Fernando Hierro put an end to their relationship once the participation of Spain in the World Cup in Russia ended. The coach declined to return to his previous position as sports director of the RFEF to seek new horizons and undertake new professional challenges.

"After two spells as sporting director of the Federation, the first between 2007 and 2011 - coinciding with the best period of the national team, which won the 2008 European Championship with Luis Aragones as coach and the 2010 World Cup with Vicente del Bosque - and the second from November 2017 until now, the RFEF wants to thank Fernando Hierro for his commitment and sense of responsibility when he took the lead in the national team in this extraordinary situation, as well as in the performance of all his duties.

"The Federation wants to highlight the professional and human values of an extraordinary athlete who wants the best of fortunes.

"Thanks for everything, Fernando!"