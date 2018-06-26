Chicharito Dreaming Of A World Cup Title

Javier Hernandez claims Mexico should be able to dream of winning the World Cup as they prepare to face Sweden in Ekaterinburg on Wednesday.

El Tri stunned holders Germany and then overcame South Korea to take control of Group F, although Die Mannschaft's late victory over Sweden means Juan Carlos Osorio's side are not yet guaranteed a place in the round of 16.

Addressing the media ahead of the final group-stage match, West Ham forward Hernandez welcomed the mounting expectations that have accompanied the team's performances in Russia.

"The best things about dreams is to share them with dreamers who are people like you," he said.

"We are brave enough to focus on those dreams and try to make them true.

CHICHARITO NETS 50TH GOAL FOR MEXICO

"This is the group of death. People can say whatever they want but it's a magnificent opportunity to demonstrate that we can do this.

"We're going to enjoy the match tomorrow as we've enjoyed our prior matches.

"We are doing everything possible so that we can deserve to… win a World Cup. That's what we're pursuing. To really imagine the impossible and achieve the impossible."

Osorio, though, sought to temper the enthusiasm that has swept through Mexican football and transformed the coach from the target of supporters' ire to a revered figure.

"When we arrived here in Russia the only person under pressure was me, not the national squad," added the coach.

"We have extremely important players on our team. For the many who are aware of our Mexican football history, people are saying this is the best generation footballers.

"We have built and are continuing to build a team capable of competing."

Asked what the ideal outcome for Mexico is, Osorio said: "I imagine the best possible thing that could happen to Mexican football right now is that we compete with our virtues, with our style of play in a decisive match tomorrow.

"Let's hope that we can control the game and impose our style so that we can win and progress to the next stage. That would be the best thing for Mexican football."