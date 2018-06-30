Español
FIFA World Cup

Cavani Limps Off After Brilliant Brace

Edinson Cavani scored the goals that put Uruguay into the World Cup quarter-finals, but Uruguay fans will be wondering about his condition after limping off the field in Sochi.

Edinson Cavani helped Uruguay into the World Cup quarter-finals with two goals in their 2-1 victory over Portugal but then limped off the field with an injury.

The Paris-Saint Germain striker was helped off the pitch by Cristiano Ronaldo after 70 minutes of the match in Sochi, where he scored either side of Pepe's equaliser for Portugal.

 

Cavani's goals, in the seventh and 62nd minutes of the game, were his second and third strikes at the World Cup, following his effort in Uruguay's 3-0 win over Russia in the group stage.

He left the field with an apparent leg injury to take the sheen off a brilliant night for Uruguay head coach Oscar Tabarez, who may need to consider a replacement for the striker against France in the last eight.

 

Uruguay Edinson Cavani FIFA World Cup
