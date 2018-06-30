Cavani Limps Off After Brilliant Brace

Edinson Cavani helped Uruguay into the World Cup quarter-finals with two goals in their 2-1 victory over Portugal but then limped off the field with an injury.
The Paris-Saint Germain striker was helped off the pitch by Cristiano Ronaldo after 70 minutes of the match in Sochi, where he scored either side of Pepe's equaliser for Portugal.
Respect 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/8SrvHiS4Q0— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 30, 2018
Cavani's goals, in the seventh and 62nd minutes of the game, were his second and third strikes at the World Cup, following his effort in Uruguay's 3-0 win over Russia in the group stage.
He left the field with an apparent leg injury to take the sheen off a brilliant night for Uruguay head coach Oscar Tabarez, who may need to consider a replacement for the striker against France in the last eight.
"It's a thrill. I'm speechless."— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 30, 2018
Edinson Cavani after sending his country to just their second World Cup quarterfinal since 1970. pic.twitter.com/310k8HoRNx