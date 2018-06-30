Boateng Is Too Focused On Appearance, Says Matthaus

Lothar Matthaus has criticised Jerome Boateng by suggesting he cares more about his appearance than his performances for Germany.

Joachim Low's men endured a poor defence of the World Cup after defeats to Mexico and South Korea sandwiched a last-gasp win against Sweden to ensure their exit from Group F.

Boateng only played in two of Germany's three games after being sent off against Sweden.

Germany great Matthaus was not impressed with Boateng's performances and thinks the Bayern Munich defender should start focusing more on his football.

"For Boateng, I think [the question should be] is football the most important thing or are the sunglasses and the earrings?" He said.

"First, things have to be right on the pitch. These are signs of the outside, which the fans do not want to see.

"We treat every player like this, especially if the performance on the pitch isn't right. But they do not have that with Boateng.

"You have to ask yourself – was the focus on football? Personally, I would not have brought in a hairdresser. I'm going to the hairdresser, but here in Moscow."

Despite Germany's early exit, Matthaus believes that head coach Low should be given a stay of execution.

"He has not found the right mix between the world champions and the winners of the Confederations Cup," he added.

"I'm a fan of Joachim Low. He will be questioned at the DFB, but he will not be fired. He does not deserve that decision and they will leave it up to him."