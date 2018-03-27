Piotr Zielinski's stunning strike secured a memorable victory for Poland, as Adam Nawalka's side saw off a late comeback from South Korea to claim a 3-2 friendly win.

First-half goals from Robert Lewandowski and Kamil Grosicki had put Poland in complete control, but two efforts in the space of two minutes from substitutes Lee Chang-min Lee and Hwang Hee-chan looked to have turned the result on its head.

However, just as the Silesian Stadium crowd started to turn on the hosts, Napoli forward Zielinski curled in a stoppage-time winner.

Having squandered an early opportunity, Bayern Munich forward Lewandowski - who netted 16 times in World Cup qualifying - scored with a powerful header in the 32nd minute.

Grosicki provided the assist for Lewandowski's opener, and the Hull City winger got on the scoresheet himself to double Poland's tally on the stroke of half-time.

Korea had barely threatened before the interval, with a failed Son Heung-min attempt all Shin Tae-yong's side managed in the first half, but the visitors improved after the restart and were rewarded when Lee drilled home from distance with five minutes remaining.

Poland crumbled swiftly, Hwang keeping his cool to slot home from close range, but there would be one final twist when Zielinski planted a sublime finish into the top-left corner to end the home side's three-match winless streak.